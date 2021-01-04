Pot Bill May Set Up First Tax Showdown Of New Congress

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- A Democratic drive to ease marijuana restrictions has set the stage for an early tax battle in the new Congress, with supporters seeking to seize momentum from the December passage of a framework that would decriminalize and tax the drug. Marijuana cigarettes at a Billings, Montana, medical marijuana dispensary. More than 30 states have medicinal marijuana programs, while 15 states, including Montana, have decriminalized recreational marijuana. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown) Democrats plan to revive the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act sponsored by House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. The bill, which would decriminalize the drug and levy a 5% tax on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS