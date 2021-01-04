Maine Pot Cos. Ask Court To Hear Residency Rule Challenge

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- A trade group of Maine cannabis companies told a federal judge that state regulators willfully misinterpreted the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution and abdicated their responsibility to enforce a residency requirement for Mainers in the marijuana industry. In a brief filed Dec. 31, the United Cannabis Patients and Caregivers of Maine and its co-plaintiffs sought to keep alive their effort to bar out-of-state parties from the Maine cannabis industry, despite a similar case being tossed by a state court for lack of subject matter jurisdiction. The Mainers argued that even though the state court dismissed a similar action, it was...

