Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Maine Pot Cos. Ask Court To Hear Residency Rule Challenge

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- A trade group of Maine cannabis companies told a federal judge that state regulators willfully misinterpreted the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution and abdicated their responsibility to enforce a residency requirement for Mainers in the marijuana industry.

In a brief filed Dec. 31, the United Cannabis Patients and Caregivers of Maine and its co-plaintiffs sought to keep alive their effort to bar out-of-state parties from the Maine cannabis industry, despite a similar case being tossed by a state court for lack of subject matter jurisdiction. The Mainers argued that even though the state court dismissed a similar action, it was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!