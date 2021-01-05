Barclay Damon Elects Its 1st Female Managing Partner

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- Northeast law firm Barclay Damon LLP has named the Albany, New York-based chair of its public finance practice as the firm's first female managing partner in its 165-year history. The Buffalo-based Barclay Damon said Monday that Connie Cahill, who spent the last three years as deputy managing partner, was elevated to managing partner at the start of January. She replaced John Langan, who stepped down after 20 years in the role and switched to the newly created position of chair as part of the firm's succession plan. "It's a privilege to lead Barclay Damon, where I've enjoyed collaborating with so many...

