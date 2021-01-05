Bar Exam Task Force Calls For Fundamental Shift To Test

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 12:55 PM EST) -- A task force appointed by the National Conference of Bar Examiners is calling for a fundamental restructuring of the bar exam that thousands of people take each year in order to gain a license to practice law. In preliminary recommendations released Monday, the NCBE's Testing Task Force pushed for reshaping the format to place a "greater emphasis" on assessing lawyers' skills that better reflect real-world scenarios and the "activities that newly licensed lawyers perform." The task force recommended shifting from the current format including three separate components — a Multistate Bar Examination, Multistate Essay Examination, and Multistate Performance Test — and...

