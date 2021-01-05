EPA Pushes Out Final Science Transparency Rule

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 10:16 AM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday finalized a rule intended to make it more difficult to use scientific studies that rely on confidential research information, such as patients' personal details, in certain rulemakings. The EPA said Tuesday it will give "greater consideration" to scientific studies that use publicly available data than those that rely on confidential information. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) In what is likely to be one of the last major rulemakings of the Trump administration, the EPA said that while it is not categorically excluding the consideration of studies whose underlying data is not available for independent verification...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS