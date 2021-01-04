Refinery Creditor Loses Appeal Of $1.3B Insurance Ruling

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 9:42 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Monday upheld a ruling over business interruption insurance payouts in the Chapter 11 case of a Philadelphia refinery that suffered a catastrophic explosion, finding that an intercreditor agreement clearly favored one lender over another when doling out the proceeds of $1.3 billion in policies. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews agreed with the February 2020 decision of now-retired U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross, saying there are several reasons why working capital lender ICBC Standard Bank PLC is entitled to a first priority on the proceeds of business interruption insurance. ICBC purchased the raw materials that were...

