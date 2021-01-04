Sens. Urge EU To Hold Off On China Investment Pact

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- Two U.S. senators on Monday called for the European Union to hold off on ratifying its newly completed investment agreement with China so Brussels may work hand in hand with the Biden administration on how to deal with Beijing. The EU and China announced a new agreement at the end of last month that aims to allow European companies to make new investments in China's tightly protected market. But the deal drew alarm on Capitol Hill, where Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Mark Warner, D-Va., are looking to give the U.S. a voice in any changes to Chinese policies. Without criticizing...

