OCC Says Banks Can Use Blockchain Networks, Stablecoins

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- National banks and federal savings associations can participate in blockchain networks and use stablecoins to conduct payments and other activities, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said. Financial institutions may use independent node verification networks, or blockchain networks, and related stablecoins to perform bank-permissible functions such as payment activities, the OCC said in an interpretive letter. The banks can act as a participant or node on a blockchain and validate transactions, store transaction history and broadcast data to other nodes, the Monday letter said. "The emergence of new technologies to facilitate payments, support financial transactions, and meet the evolving...

