FCA Publishes Regulatory Cooperation Agreement With EU

Law360, London (January 5, 2021, 5:24 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s finance watchdog has published its nonbinding agreement with European Union regulators to cooperate with information exchanges now that the Brexit transition period has formally ended. The Financial Conduct Authority said it has reached a memorandum of understanding with the European Securities and Markets Authority as well as member states' national regulators to continue to share information. "This MoU is a statement of intent to consult, cooperate and exchange information," the FCA said Monday, noting the document "does not create any legally binding obligations, confer any enforceable rights, or supersede domestic law." The agreement encourages information sharing as well as...

