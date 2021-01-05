DMH Stallard Guides Global Risk Partners' Broker Buy-Up

Law360, London (January 5, 2021, 2:39 PM GMT) -- Insurance acquisition company Global Risk Partners Ltd. said Tuesday it has bought British regional broker Newstead, allowing it to place a new "flag in the ground" in central England. Global Risk said that Newstead Insurance Brokers Ltd., a commercial lines broker based in Birmingham, will retain its staff and brand name, but will benefit from membership of the wider GRP group. The deal has received approval from regulators. GRP declined to comment on how much it was paying for Newstead. "Newstead is a flag in the ground in Birmingham from which we are keen to build," Stephen Ross, GRP's head of...

