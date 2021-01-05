British Man Pleads Not Guilty To Insurance Motor Fraud

Law360, London (January 5, 2021, 4:21 PM GMT) -- A British man accused of conspiring to submit fake insurance claims pled not guilty Tuesday to fraud charges, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed. Martell Randall was slated to appear at Southwark Crown Court after being charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation. Between March and December 2016, Randall allegedly made phantom passenger personal injury claims to insurers. The case is being brought by CPS and the City of London's economic crime unit. Industry groups claim that some 100,000 fraudulent claims were made to insurers in 2019 worth £1.2 billion ($1.63 billion), with motor insurance fraud the most common crime. Many are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS