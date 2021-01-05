Fed. Circ. Questions PTAB's Nixing Of SK Hynix IPRs

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:07 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit judge said Tuesday she was "troubled" that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board relied on faulty reasoning in terminating two SK Hynix challenges to a memory module patent, suggesting that might warrant sending the cases back to the board. A three-judge panel reviewed the PTAB's decision to terminate the two inter partes reviews by semiconductor company SK Hynix Inc. that were challenging the same Netlist Inc. patent that was largely invalidated in two earlier IPRs under different invalidity arguments. Because the PTAB wiped out 63 of 65 claims in those earlier cases, it determined that the two later-filed...

