TMAC Sold For $225M After Initial Chinese Buyer Was Blocked

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- Agnico Eagle Mines said Tuesday it will buy fellow Canadian mining company TMAC for roughly CA$286.6 million ($226.2 million), in a deal that comes only a few weeks after Canada's government cited national security concerns to block an attempt by a Chinese buyer to snap up TMAC. The latest agreement, which sees Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. scooping up TMAC Resources Inc., serves to create a major player in the Canadian mining industry, according to a statement. Both companies are based in Toronto. The acquisition will give Agnico access to a business that operates in the Hope Bay area in Canada, which...

