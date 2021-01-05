Corporate Payments Co. Hits $1.6B Value With Series D Round

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- Corporate credit card management platform Divvy said Tuesday it raised $165 million in its latest financing round, for a $1.6 billion valuation, and will use the money to build out its technology. Divvy said the Series D funds will go toward product development and engineering. The Utah-based company touts an expense management platform for corporate credit cards that allows businesses to track spending in real time. Some of the funds from the latest round will go toward building other payment tools, such as bill payment options, a company representative told Law360. Divvy's customers include the weight-loss app Noom, the Utah Jazz...

