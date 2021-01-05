DC Circ. Told FERC Power Demand Estimate Hurts Consumers

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission shirked its mandate to protect electricity consumers from excessive rates when it approved regional grid operator PJM Interconnection's formula for predicting future power supply costs, consumer advocates told the D.C. Circuit. Delaware, Maryland and Washington, D.C.'s consumer advocacy divisions as well as the Sierra Club argued in a reply brief Monday that revisions to price control rules for PJM Interconnection LLC's capacity markets will line the pockets of power generators at the expense of consumers by overestimating future energy costs and demands. PJM, a regional transmission organization, oversees the power grid in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest...

