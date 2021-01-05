Law Firm Merger Market To Bounce Back From 2020 Doldrums

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- U.S. law firm mergers tumbled in 2020, dropping by almost half compared to the previous year after a decade of steady growth, but are poised to make a comeback in 2021, according to a new study by legal consulting firm Altman Weil. Sixty-five mergers and acquisitions took place in 2020, down 43% from a high of 115 in 2019, driven by a collapse in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic uncertainty. But as the legal sector comes out on top of the U.S.'s uneven economic recovery, experts expect to see firms make up for lost time...

