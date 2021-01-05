Embattled FirstEnergy Names Former PG&E Exec As CLO

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- FirstEnergy Corp. said Tuesday it has appointed Hyun Park, former general counsel of PG&E Corp., as its senior vice president and chief legal officer. "I'm pleased to join FirstEnergy at this time of change and share the company's commitment to fostering trust and transparency at all levels," Park said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the FirstEnergy team." Park did not return messages seeking comment, and FirstEnergy spokesperson Jennifer Young referred Law360 to the company press release. FirstEnergy, based in Akron, Ohio, serves customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. LimNexus managing partner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS