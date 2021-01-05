Procter & Gamble, Billie Drop Deal Amid FTC Challenge

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- Procter & Gamble Co. called off its planned purchase of women's shaving supply company Billie Inc. on Tuesday, about a month after the Federal Trade Commission moved to block the deal over concerns the consumer goods giant was acquiring a potentially disruptive competitor. The FTC acknowledged the deal's abandonment in a statement Tuesday, with Ian Conner, director of the commission's Competition Bureau, saying that Billie provides competition to P&G by targeting customers who are tired of paying high prices. "Procter & Gamble's abandonment of the acquisition of Billie is good news for consumers who value low prices, quality, and innovation," Conner...

