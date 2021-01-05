Ohio Court Strikes Down Limits On Public Worker Picketing

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:23 PM EST) -- An Ohio law barring unions from supporting pickets outside the homes or private offices of representatives of public employers during a labor dispute is unconstitutional, a state appeals court has ruled, saying the law restricts speech based on content without supporting a state interest. The unanimous three-judge panel of the Eleventh Appellate District reversed a lower court ruling finding that the Portage County Educators Association for Developmental Disabilities Unit B violated Ohio law by picketing the homes of six members of the Portage County Board of Developmental Disabilities during a dispute over the union's collective bargaining agreement. The panel said the...

