McNees Adds Ex-US Atty As Prosecutor Exodus Begins

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC has added the former U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania to its Harrisburg office as chief federal prosecutors across the country begin making way for their eventual replacements selected by President-elect Joe Biden. David J. Freed resigned as U.S. attorney at the end of 2020 and has been replaced by acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler. Freed's move to McNees Wallace's office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, comes after nearly two decades of public service. The firm announced the move on Monday. William McSwain, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and Scott Brady, U.S. Attorney for...

