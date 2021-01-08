Calif. State Bar Approves Plan To Expand Temporary Licenses

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 10:18 PM EST) -- A California State Bar committee on Friday voted to extend the temporary lawyer licensing program to any test-taker since July 2015 whose scores passed a newly reduced threshold, providing a path for more law graduates to be admitted by the bar without having to retake the exam. The Bar's board of trustees approved Rule of Court 9.49.1, which amended the recently adopted provisional bar licensure program to allow any bar applicant who scored 1390 or higher on the bar exam between July 2015 and February 2020 to temporarily practice under the supervision of a licensed attorney. The amended rule will also...

