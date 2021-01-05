Antitrust Fines Rise In US As They Decline Elsewhere

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- U.S. fines imposed on cartels involved in price-fixing and other anti-competitive acts spiked in 2020, marking a sharp contrast with European Union antitrust enforcement, which has been hobbled in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest report on global cartel enforcement from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP. Morgan Lewis tracked $639 million in antitrust financial penalties imposed by the U.S. Department of Justice last year, nearly triple the $221 million imposed in 2019 and an important signal after several years of global declines in cartel fines. The European Commission went in the opposite direction, from $1.6 billion in fines in 2019 to...

