Appropriations Act Signals Congress' Hemp Industry Support

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- In the sprawling 5,593-page Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 are several important provisions intended to benefit the hemp industry. Equally as important as the statutory changes contained in the legislation, the congressional directives aimed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture signal strong congressional support for the hemp industry. Certainly, the hemp industry and hemp-derived cannabinoid market participants did not get everything they wanted out of this appropriations bill. However, what they did receive demonstrates the increasing influence of hemp proponents on Capitol Hill and the willingness of members of Congress to support the growing and marketing of hemp and hemp-derived products...

