US Tariffs On France To Take Effect In Digital Tax War

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. is set to enact 25% tariffs on a range of French products Wednesday, including handbags and makeup, in retaliation for the country's 3% digital services tax on certain types of online revenue. Tariffs against French goods set up by the administration of President Donald Trump, as retaliation for France's digital services tax, are set to be enacted Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) The administration of outgoing President Donald Trump has said it views the tax, which only applies to companies with revenue from digital services of €750 million ($922 million), as a levy targeted at the U.S. tech sector. A majority of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS