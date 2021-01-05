Four Ex-McKool Partners Launch Insurance Coverage Firm

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- Four former members of McKool Smith's insurance recovery practice are branching out on their own, launching Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna in New York City with more than 20 attorneys, according to an announcement Tuesday. The new firm will be led by Robin Cohen, Adam Ziffer, Kenneth Frenchman and Keith McKenna, who have earned multimillion-dollar victories for policyholders, including a decision in New Jersey that allowed New Jersey Transit Corp. to get up to $400 million in coverage for damage from Superstorm Sandy, which is now on appeal before the state's high court. Cohen told Law360 on Tuesday that the group...

