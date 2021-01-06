Trump Admin. Failed To Protect Species, Suits Say

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- In the waning days of the Trump administration, the Center for Biological Diversity is launching a slew of lawsuits alleging that the administration failed to protect dozens of vulnerable species under the Endangered Species Act. The group is filing a series of formal notices of intent to sue over protections for dozens of species at the tail end of a presidential administration that CBD says has the worst record on endangered species issues since the ESA was passed in 1966. That record includes hundreds of backlogged species that environmentalists say are in critical need of protections, and just 25 species listed for protection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS