Federal Judiciary Finds Its 1st Woman Leader In NY Judge

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- A female New York judge was tapped to lead the federal judiciary's governing body, the first woman to serve in such a position, the U.S. Supreme Court announced Tuesday. Chief District Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf, who has presided over the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York since 2007, will succeed Judge James C. Duff — who will retire at the end of January — as director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, according to a statement from the court. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. announced Judge Mauskopf's promotion in a statement, welcoming her as...

