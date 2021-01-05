South Dakota Bar Says Attys Can't Ethically Advise Pot Clients

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 7:15 PM EST) -- The South Dakota Bar Association says lawyers cannot ethically provide legal services to cannabis clients despite the state's recent legalization of the drug, a hardline stance attorneys worry could stifle the industry before it takes root. The one-page ethics opinion arrived in the association's January newsletter and concluded that lawyers "may not ethically provide legal services to assist a client in establishing, licensing, or otherwise operating a marijuana business." Attorneys may only advise clients on the potential legal consequences of operating a marijuana business, according to the opinion. The opinion's analysis and conclusion is explained in a single paragraph. The association...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS