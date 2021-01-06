Peckar & Abramson Forms International Construction Alliance

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- New York-based construction law firm Peckar & Abramson is teaming up with firms in France and Germany in an effort to strengthen legal services offered to businesses involved in multinational infrastructure and construction projects. The Leading Construction Lawyers International Alliance, launched on Tuesday, is a collaboration between Peckar & Abramson, German-based law firm Breyer Rechtsanwälte, French law firm Altana and PS Consulting, a consulting and dispute resolution firm also headquartered in France. The alliance will include more than 130 professionals and technical consultants from the firms who will collaborate on best practices and strategies for legal services that the firms currently...

