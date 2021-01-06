Ogletree Deakins Counts Diversity Work Toward Billable Hours

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC will allow attorneys to count work on projects that advance diversity and inclusion toward their annual billable hour goals, the firm has announced. Ogletree Deakins attorneys can earn up to 50 hours — approximately a week's worth of work — toward their annual billable hour target by working on diversity, equity and inclusion projects, the labor and employment firm said Monday. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion and fostering a vibrant and inclusive environment where people can thrive professionally," said Matt Keen, managing shareholder of Ogletree Deakins....

