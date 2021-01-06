SEC Lands $4.9M Default Win Against Alleged Ponzi Operator

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 9:10 PM EST) -- A Utah federal judge on Tuesday granted a $4.9 million default judgment against the incarcerated owner of an online advertising business following a 2017 injunction against the alleged international Ponzi scheme, saying the defendant shows no regrets over his multimillion-dollar illegal scam. U.S. District Judge Jill N. Parrish also issued an injunction against Charles D. Scoville that prevents him from further engaging in the online advertising business the federal government alleges is an elaborate scam. The judge said she is issuing the injunction because Scoville appears likely to continue to violate securities laws with the advertising business, but also because he...

