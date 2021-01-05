Supreme Court Appears Ready To Move On From Trump Suits

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 6:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court may turn away several major cases as moot after President-elect Joe Biden takes office later this month, moving on from the past four years of constant litigation involving President Donald Trump and his policies. The high court's docket, which has been deluged with Trump-related litigation since 2017, is already starting to move past the Trump era. The justices removed from the argument calendar a dispute between the administration and House Democrats over whether the U.S. Department of Justice must turn over secret grand jury materials that could shed light on Trump's alleged efforts to interfere in former...

