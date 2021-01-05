Cleta Mitchell Out At Foley & Lardner After Trump Call

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- Cleta Mitchell has resigned from Foley & Lardner's partnership, the firm confirmed Tuesday, after the former partner's presence on a call with President Donald Trump pushing Georgia's secretary of state to alter the results of the state's presidential election drew widespread criticism. Conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell has parted ways with Foley & Lardner amid widespread criticism over her role on a phone call with President Donald Trump urging Georgia's secretary of state to alter the results of the presidential election. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Social media exploded Sunday night and Monday morning with calls for Mitchell's discipline and excoriating Foley &...

