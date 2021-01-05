Maine Psychologist Says Hospital Paid Men Nearly Double

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:54 PM EST) -- A Maine hospital was slapped with a sex discrimination lawsuit Tuesday by a psychologist who said she and other female medical professionals were paid a fraction of what their male peers took home and the hospital refused to fully confront the problem. Clare Mundell, a licensed clinical psychologist who resigned from Northern Light Acadia Hospital in March, fired off her lawsuit in Maine federal court, alleging that during her two-plus years at the hospital, she saw a "pattern of strikingly different pay for male and female employees." She said that for years, psychologists in her department were paid about $50 an...

