Judge OKs Trustee In Girardi Bankruptcy Cases

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 10:29 PM EST) -- A California bankruptcy judge ordered the appointment of a trustee to take control of the finances of famed trial lawyer Tom Girardi and his firm, Girardi Keese, following a virtual hearing Tuesday that neither Girardi nor his lawyers attended. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell ordered the Office of the U.S. Trustee to appoint an interim trustee in the bankruptcy cases against Girardi and his firm and authorized the trustee "to immediately enter onto the premises of the debtor and take possession of the books and records, accounts, and all aspects of the debtor." A trustee has not yet been named....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS