Music Industry Seeks Gov't Insurance For Summer Festivals

Law360, London (January 6, 2021, 4:03 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government should provide backing to a proposed £650 million ($882 million) insurance fund to provide security to the beleaguered live music and events sector, according to an entertainment industry report. Trade body UK Music said in a report Tuesday that its proposed government-backed solution would pay out compensation to summer festivals forced to cancel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lobby group said it was currently impossible for event organizers to get a policy that would cover COVID-19 related cancellations from the commercial insurance market, which meant many festivals could be cancelled for a second year running....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS