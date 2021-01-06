EU Insurers Push Back Against Climate Risk Requirements

Law360, London (January 6, 2021, 3:54 PM GMT) -- European insurers pushed back Wednesday against regulators' proposals to require them to include an assessment of how they will face down the longer-term impacts of climate change in their annual planning report to watchdogs. Insurance Europe, a trade body representing the sector, published its response to the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority's proposal to make insurers disclose their plans to fight risks associated with the warming planet in their own risk and solvency assessment, or ORSA. "While insurers agree that it is important to foster a forward-looking management of climate change risk, as well as other risks, climate change scenario...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS