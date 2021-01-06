EU Regulators To Review Fees Charged By Fund Managers

Law360, London (January 6, 2021, 12:16 PM GMT) -- Europe's top markets regulator said Wednesday it is launching an investigation into whether asset managers in the bloc are overcharging clients and violating rules on fees and charges linked to investment funds. The European Securities and Markets Authority said it is setting up a common supervisory action — an investigation it will run with national regulators in the bloc — into whether fund managers are complying with regulations that prevent charging retail customers unnecessary fees. "Ensuring greater convergence in the supervision of costs is an integral part of ESMA's broader efforts on the cost of retail investment products, and is key to improving...

