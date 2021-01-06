EU Eyes Competition Impact On Collective Bargaining

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 7:13 PM EST) -- The European Union's antitrust enforcers on Wednesday published a report outlining how they would assess the union's competition rules and their effect on collective bargaining for self-employed individuals, stating that current competition laws could have a "chilling effect" for individuals who would like to bargain collectively. The commission said that while EU competition rules did not apply to collective bargaining efforts from employees, it did apply to the self-employed — due to their bargaining being considered as "undertakings" that could be caught by competition rules. However, the lines between "employment and self-employment are increasingly blurred" due to technological advances, the commission...

