JPMorgan Looks To Sink Ponzi Suit Revived By 8th Circ.

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- J.P. Morgan and other financial institutions want a federal judge in Minnesota to toss a suit accusing them of failing to prevent the perpetuation of Minnesota businessman Thomas Petters' $3.7 billion Ponzi scheme. A trio of motions were filed Tuesday by JPMorgan Chase, JPMorgan Europe Ltd, and advisory firm Richter Consulting Inc. asking U.S. District Judge Donovan W. Frank to dismiss the latest version of the suit by Ritchie Capital Management LLC and four related entities. In all three dismissal bids, the defendants characterized Ritchie as attempting to garner a long-shot recovery after it made risky loans to Petters-linked entities before...

