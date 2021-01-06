Coke Taps Ex-Boeing Adviser As Point Person In Tax Case

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 1:30 PM EST) -- The Coca-Cola Co. on Wednesday said it appointed a former U.S. federal judge and Boeing executive to step into a newly created role of counselor and special adviser to the company's leadership, as the Atlanta-based beverage giant faces ongoing litigation with the Internal Revenue Service. J. Michael Luttig, a former U.S. Department of Justice official, Fourth Circuit judge and general counsel and senior adviser at The Boeing Co., will counsel Coca-Cola and the board of directors on tax matters — specifically on a continuing transfer pricing case that stretches to 2015, according to the announcement. That year, Coca-Cola petitioned the U.S. Tax...

