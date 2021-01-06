Fed. Circ. Judge Doubts Alice Ax Of Photo IP Can Be Undone

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- An attorney for Snapizzi Inc. faced some resistance at the Federal Circuit on Wednesday as he argued that a photo management patent passes muster under Alice, with one judge saying the claims appear to be too broad to be patent-eligible. While ImageQuix LLC convinced a lower court in 2019 the patent was directed to the abstract idea of marking and organizing photos, Snapizzi attorney David V.H. Cohen of Aeon Law argued at the remote hearing before a three-judge panel that the claimed invention is directed to a specific and improved data processing method, and so it's patent-eligible. According to Snapizzi, the...

