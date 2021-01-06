Fed. Circ. Won't Let Bull Semen Co. Appeal Moot PTAB Loss

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday said it won't decide whether the Patent Trial and Appeal Board rightly upheld claims of a biotech patent after the bovine breeding company challenging it won infringement litigation and fended off further threats. The unanimous three-judge panel concluded ABS Global Inc.'s appeal was moot, since Cytonome/ST LLC said it wouldn't challenge the finding that ABS didn't infringe, and wouldn't sue again. From there the panel split, with the majority dismissing the appeal over objections from the court's chief judge, who wanted the PTAB's ruling to be vacated instead. "It would certainly be a strange doctrine that would permit a...

