Chem Co. Says Rehiring Admitted Arsonist Poses Safety Risk

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- Chemical producer Axiall Corp. has defended its bid to vacate an order that it rehire a worker who pled guilty to conspiring to set his bar on fire for insurance money, telling a West Virginia federal court that a labor arbitrator glossed over the safety threat the worker poses. Arbitrator Charles Dunn's order reinstating Michael McGovern to his position violates public policy because it forces the company to allow an admitted arsonist near volatile chemicals, Axiall argued Tuesday in a memo opposing the International Chemical Workers Union Council's bid for judgment affirming the order. "Simply stated, reinstating an admitted and convicted...

