Pot Grower Zenabis Looks To Fend Off Purported Takeover

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 5:24 PM EST) -- Cannabis grower Zenabis Global Inc. said Wednesday it is in talks with a potential buyer as it looks to fend off what it describes as a hostile takeover by competitor Sundial Growers Inc., which owns Zenabis debt and claims the Canadian company is in default. Zenabis said in a statement it has entered exclusive discussions for a potential merger deal with a "significant licensed cannabis producer," which it declined to name. The company denied Sundial's Wednesday claims that it defaulted on its debt, saying the Calgary company is looking to "coerce" a sale. Sundial's claims of a default are "spurious and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS