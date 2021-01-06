White & Case Adds Fintech Lawyer Doug Landy As Partner

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 10:00 PM EST) -- Financial services and fintech attorney Douglas Landy has joined White & Case LLP's global financial services regulatory practice as a partner in New York, the firm said Tuesday. Landy had led the regulatory and fintech practices at Milbank LLP where he specialized in banking and securities law, advising banks and financial institutions, industry advocate groups and central counterparties in the 2008 financial crisis and after. Well known in the fintech space, Landy advises banks, nonbanks, exchanges and clearinghouses on how to integrate blockchain technology into existing financial services transactions and payments. Landy, who started at White & Case on Monday, said...

