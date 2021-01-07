Cannabis Atty Opens Zuber Lawler's New Denver Office

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 8:43 PM EST) -- A Colorado cannabis attorney who helped implement legalization in the state is opening a Denver office for the California-based law firm Zuber Lawler, the firm said. Lauren Davis, a former prosecutor, joined the firm this week after representing the cannabis industry through her own firm in Denver. Zuber Lawler, which has several offices around the country, represents the cannabis industry in issues involving trademarks, patents, litigation and compliance, according to the firm. Davis and an associate from her firm, Lizzie Fanckboner, are opening Zuber Lawler's first Colorado office. Davis said she expects the firm will hire additional attorneys for the Denver...

