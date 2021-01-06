USPTO Aligns AIA Review Indefiniteness Test With Courts

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 9:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office told the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday to use the same approach for determining whether a patent is invalid as indefinite in post-grant proceedings that is used in district court, ending the board's use of a different standard. A binding guidance memo from USPTO Director Andrei Iancu and other agency leaders said that in America Invents Act reviews, the PTAB must use the indefiniteness standard that the U.S. Supreme Court set for courts in its 2014 Nautilus v. Biosig ruling. That decision held that a patent claim is invalid as indefinite if, when...

