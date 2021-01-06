Garland Clerks Say He'll Be Steady Hand To Guide DOJ

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden's selection of Merrick Garland to be the next attorney general was lauded by the D.C. Circuit judge's former colleagues and others on Wednesday, who predicted the U.S. Department of Justice veteran and onetime U.S. Supreme Court nominee will restore morale among prosecutors. The pick of Garland, 68, followed Georgia Democrats' victory in U.S. Senate races that will give the Democratic Party control of the upper chamber and potentially ease the path for cabinet nominees. MORE ON GARLAND Look back at Law360's coverage of Judge Merrick Garland's 2016 nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court: Garland Could Bring New Consensus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS