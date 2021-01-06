Final Carbon Capture Rules Clarify Credit Transferability

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- In final regulations released Wednesday, the Internal Revenue Service spelled out the circumstances under which owners of carbon capture and sequestration equipment may transfer the value of a tax credit to third parties. Carbon capture and sequestration seizes and stores carbon oxides to reduce atmospheric greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) The IRS clarified that equipment owners may transfer the credit's value only to the final disposers, injectors or users of carbon, with whom those owners have entered into contracts. "If such disposer, injector, or utilizer enters into a subcontract with a third-party to carry out...

